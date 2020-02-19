Search

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour Due to 'Various Health Issues'

By PEOPLE/Helen Murphy • February 19, 2020

Ozzy Osbourne‘s upcoming North American tour has been canceled amid the musician’s various health issues.

Osbourne, 71, announced the news in a statement on his website on Monday, explaining that he made the decision to cancel the No More Tours 2 tour in order to seek medical treatment in Europe.

The cancellation came after the Black Sabbath rocker had previously postponed many of his 2019 performances.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s— year,” Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six to eight weeks.”

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last-minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” the musician continued. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Last month, Osbourne revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In the last year, the singer has also battled pneumonia and suffered injuries in a fall in his Los Angeles home.

Osbourne shared his Parkinson’s diagnosis during an appearance on Good Morning America alongside his family — wife Sharon Osbourne and his children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne. According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson’s is a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Says ‘This Last Year Has Been Hell’ After Revealing Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne

“Coming from a working-class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job,” Ozzy — who told GMA he is now taking Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills — said in the interview. “And so when I see my wife goin’ to work, my kids goin’ to work, everybody’s doing — tryin’ to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

During the interview, Sharon also revealed that Ozzy’s next step is heading to “a professional in Switzerland” in April who specializes in “getting your immune system at its peak.”

She added: “We’ve kind of reached a point here in this country where we can’t go any further because we’ve got all the answers we can get here.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans for ‘Outpouring of Love’ After Ozzy’s Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Days after revealing his diagnosis, Osbourne attended the Grammy Awards last month, walking with a cane.

“This last year has been hell for me,” the rocker said on the red carpet. “I’ve had surgery on my neck. I’ve announced to the world that I’ve got Parkinson’s. It’s been one rock ‘n’ roll year for me.”

