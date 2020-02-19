Keanu Reeves filmed jumping off a roof in San Francisco for ‘Matrix 4’ reboot

Keanu Reeves has been filmed jumping off a roof while shooting Matrix 4 in San Francisco.

Eagle-eyed fans have been keeping watch and one caught the footage of two high flyers preparing another hair-raising scene.

Whether the actors involved in the stunt are indeed Reeves and another lead actor – the film co-stars Carrie-Ann Moss, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris – or a pair stunt doubles remains unclear at this point.

The footage, taken from an opposing office building, sees the two actors jumping off a roof while attached to wires — check it out below.

The shoot for the upcoming sequel began earlier this month in San Francisco, and will move to Chicago and Germany later this year.

Another clip from the set began to circulate a few weeks ago as Reeves was spotted filming in San Francisco.

Although a lot of familiar faces are returning for the sequel, Hugo Weaving, who portrayed Agent Smith in the first three films, recently confirmed that he will not star since the filming clashed with his starring role in the theatre production of The Visit.

Matrix 4 will be directed by Lana Wachowski who, with her sister Lilly, directed the first three films of the franchise.

The film is due for release on May 21, 2021 – the same day as Keanu Reeves will also star in John Wick 4.

