Search

Discover

NEWS

Lizzo Shows Off Her Sweet Style in a Chocolate Bar-Inspired Dress at the 2020 BRIT Awards

By PEOPLE/Hanna Flanagan • February 19, 2020

Lizzo’s latest red carpet dress looks good enough to eat!

The “Good As Hell” singer, 31, walked the 2020 BRIT Awards red carpet on Tuesday in a custom Moschino milk chocolate bar-inspired strapless gown, featuring a ruched bodice and full skirt. She paired the sweet design with a matching crystal-embellished chocolate bar clutch, with rings and earrings featuring chocolate-brown diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels.

“The best kind of chocolate🍫🍪🍩?🏾…. @moschinodress @lorraineschwartz jewelry @judithleiberny bag @erierinailz nails @iwantalexx makeup @theshelbyswain hair @brettalannelson styling @marko_monroe styling 🍫” Lizzo — who wore matching brown tones on her lips and eyes and styled her hair in a three-tier bun, wrote alongside a series of Instagram photos.

And to top off her ensemble, the singer debuted Nails Inc.’s new chocolate-scented nail polish (launching on nailsinc.com Wednesday morning). Lizzo’s manicurist, Eri Ishizu, used the shade to create three-dimensional nails that could easily pass for miniature chocolate bars!

The star, who is nominated for best international female solo artist, also shared a sexy video in which she pretends to eat her sparkly chocolate bar clutch: “If you ever wondered what I taste like… 🍫” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

If you ever wondered what I taste like... ????

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Feb 18, 2020 at 10:10am PST

RELATED: Lizzo Says She’s ‘So Much More’ Than Her Body: ‘It’s Not a Trend’

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott revealed that the gown, which features a logo, an oversized barcode and even a nutritional facts label to mimic real candy bar packaging, is archival Moschino and shared two red carpet photos and a sweet Boomerang video of Lizzo on his own Instagram.

“SHE MELTS IN YOUR MOUTH NOT ON THE RED CARPET @lizzobeeating WEARING A CUSTOM ARCHIVE DRESS FROM MY FIRST @MOSCHINO COLLECTION STYLED BY @brettalannelson AT THE BRITS AWARDS. 🍫??🧨” he wrote alongside the snaps.

“Perfectionnnnnnn,” model Gigi Hadid commented.

Fans of the superstar singer loved the look. “Soooo fun and cute!!” one social media user wrote on Lizzo’s Instagram. Another added, “Thank you Lizzo, for making people swallow that we can be beautiful and talented the way you are! You are an inspiration, beautiful, shining women! ??”

The playful pop culture reference is a perfect reflection of Scott’s aesthetic as a designer — at the 2019 Met Gala, Kacey Musgraves channeled Barbie in a hot pink Moschino leather jacket gown and long flowing blonde curls that resembled the iconic doll.

RELATED: Glam Girl Band! Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Go Punk Rock in New Moschino Campaign

The country star’s stylist, Erica Cloud, told PEOPLE that the pair was inspired by Barbie and aimed for a “nostalgic, iconic, playful (literally)” vibe. “Jeremy Scott is the King of Camp,” Cloud said at the time.

In addition, Musgraves carried a blow dryer clutch. “It looks exactly like the toy accessory!” Cloud said.

3 5 11
Load more comments
  1. lifaka
    lifaka Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Start here>→→→→→ ­­­­­­­­­W­­w­­w­­.­­M­­Y­­w­­o­­r­­k­­5­­.­­C­­o­­mℱ Don't include→(ℱ)
    ...show more
  2. lejooklm
    JOFFREY PELLETIER très belle robe en chocolat, je pense qu'elle a suivi les conseils de ilot-cuisine.fr/ pour confectionner sa robe avec les bons ingrédients;)
    ...show more
  3. PatriciaDDuffy
    PatriciaDDuffy Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..... HERE☛☛ www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  4. romeni2539
    romeni2539 ★I get paid over $426 1 to 2 hours working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over $28k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing......★★★COPY THIS SITE★★══════HERE►      www.richfly2.com.3
    ...show more
  5. romeni2539
    romeni2539 ★I get paid over $426 1 to 2 hours working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over $28k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing......★★★COPY THIS SITE★★══════HERE►      www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  6. OraCSimpson
    OraCSimpson I am now getting paid every month more than $25,000 by doing very easy job online from home. I have earned last month $25540 from this easy job just by giving this job only 2 to 3 hrs a day using my laptop. Everybody on this earth can now get this job and start making more cash online just by follow instructions on this web page……...........Click Here =====►►  www.cash95.com
    ...show more
  7. OraCSimpson
    OraCSimpson I am now getting paid every month more than $25,000 by doing very easy job online from home. I have earned last month $25540 from this easy job just by giving this job only 2 to 3 hrs a day using my laptop. Everybody on this earth can now get this job and start making more cash online just by follow instructions on this web page……...........Click Here =====►►  www.cash95.com
    ...show more
  8. JennyTeacher18
    Jenny Hеy.I'm seаrсh a bаd bоy fоr relaхing tоgethеr ❤ I аm waiting you 💋 Seе me hеre ==>> bit.do/fsGxX
    ...show more
  9. wofic4
    wofic All we hear year after year is how the twins are in on all these high name pitchers. Fact is and always is that we ain't getting a single one of them ever. Another year that we could make the playoffs and be short on solid starting pitching. Sad but true <><><>  www.win.cash61.com
    ...show more
  10. wofic4
    wofic i like this team just like zimmer does. I like the way they’re playing. I watched Boones 7 yard cutback run against San Diego. I think he will run well behind this like this week. Probably between, better than expected, and less than a pro bowler.. I’m guessing he gets 100 yards in 25 carries... they’re going to run at this Green Bay defense<><><>  www.win.cash61.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.