Lizzo performed a cover of Harry Styles‘ song ‘Adore You’ during her latest appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge — watch her flute-featuring rendition of the track below.

Lizzo’s take on the ‘Fine Line’ song was performed during her stint in the Live Lounge yesterday (February 17), and follows on from Styles covering Lizzo’s hit ‘Juice’ on the programme back in December.

The singer’s take on ‘Adore You’ included a section where she joined her live band by playing the flute — you can watch Lizzo’s cover of ‘Adore You’, including the flute solo at the 2:30 mark, below.

Styles recently joined Lizzo on stage to perform a duet of ‘Juice’ during the latter’s pre-Super Bowl performance in Miami.

Both Lizzo and Styles will perform live in London tonight (February 18) at The O2 during The BRIT Awards.

Dave, Billie Eilish, Celeste, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy will also perform tonight.

Lizzo is nominated for International Female Solo Artist, while Styles is up for Album of the Year and Male Solo Artist. You can see the full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2020 here.

Last week, Styles performed a live cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show to mark Valentine’s Day.

The post Watch Lizzo play the flute during her cover of Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.