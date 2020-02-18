Search

Discover

NEWS

Listen to Pearl Jam’s lively new single ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

Getty
By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • February 18, 2020

The song arrives in full after it was previewed last week through a moon-utilising smartphone feature

Pearl Jam have released their lively new single ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ — listen to the latest offering from the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Gigaton’ below.

The track was previewed last week through a smartphone feature which played snippets of the song whenever fans pointed their mobile device at the moon.

‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ has now been released in full, and is the latest offering from Pearl Jam’s upcoming new LP ‘Gigaton’. You can hear the lively new single below.

‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ follows on from the record’s first single ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, which came out on January 22.

‘Gigaton’ will be released on March 27. You can see its tracklist below.

1. Who Ever Said
2. Superblood Wolfmoon
3. Dance of the Clairvoyants
4. Quick Escape
5. Alright
6. Seven O’Clock
7. Never Destination
8. Take The Long Way
9. Buckle Up
10. Come Then Goes
11. Retrograde
12. River Cross

Speaking about ‘Gigaton’, guitarist Mike McCready explained that making the record had been “a long journey” for the band.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” he said. “Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Earlier this month, a preview of another new Pearl Jam song, ‘‘River Cross’, was debuted in an advert which ran during this year’s Super Bowl.

The post Listen to Pearl Jam’s lively new single ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 7 9
  1. angeliav850.gmail.com
    angelia vania hello im a blogger too...i found out your blog on google,its a nice blog,full of information and i like to read your article, keep work.. would you mind to visit my blog too and give some suggestion to improve my blog.. this is my blog address :<a href="seamlesstech.biz">Games Online dan Offline</a><a href="cheapraybans.com.co">Kacamata Rayban</a><a href="michaelkorsoutletstores.us">Michaelkors Outlet</a><a href="ilovesaude.com">vitamin dan suplemen</a><a href="mamayaloloco.com/blog">Ibu dan Anak</a><a href="avril-images.net">Avril Lavigne Fanpage</a><a href="encuentro.social">Politik dalam dan luar negeri</a><a href="pinstripesandtweed.com">Fashion Article</a><a href="hdwallpaper.us/blog">Real Estate Property</a>thank you.
    ...show more
  2. VictoriaDJames1
    VictoriaDJames Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot...Start here>→→→→→www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  3. LaylaEngland
    LaylaEngland Google is now paying $18000 to $25000 per month for working online from home. I have joined this job 2 months ago and i have earned $20544 in my first month from this job. I can say my life is changed-completely for the better! Check it out whaat i do,CLICK THIS LINK..............................www.Cash95.com
    ...show more
  4. MonicaTits
    Monica ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> bit.do/fsGxX
    ...show more
  5. MonicaTits
    Monica ====================================================================================== = ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> bit.do/fsGxX
    ...show more
  6. AodaAoda
    aoda The music is very fun. This hair really got up and danced. zateer.com
    ...show more
  7. kahew26162
    kahew26162 My buddy's aunt makes $64/hr on the computer. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her pay check was $12716 just working on the computer for a few hours. read the article ---------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  8. solered974
    solered974 Getting paid every month easily more than $15k just by doing simple job online. Last month i have exactly received $16839 from this online job just by giving this 2 hrs a day online. Now everybody on this earth can get this job and start earning more cash online just by follow instructions here……..for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lotCopy Here………>> www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  9. SandraBTaylor
    SandraBTaylor Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot...Start here>→→→→→www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.