Lauren Graham to star in The Mighty Ducks TV show for Disney+

By EW/Derek Lawrence • February 13, 2020

Lauren Graham is ready to quack.

The Gilmore Girls star has been cast in the lead role of the new Disney+ series “The Mighty Ducks,” which is based on the hit film trilogy from the ’90s. Joining Graham for the 10-episode series is Good Boys standout Brady Noon.

Here’s the official description for this Mighty Ducks: “In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. “

The original Mighty Ducks was released in 1992 and starred Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, an arrogant lawyer whose community service for a DUI is to coach a youth hockey team. The franchise helped launch the careers of Joshua Jackson, Kenan Thompson, and Jussie Smollett, while also serving as the inspiration for the name of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.

The Mighty Ducks will premiere later this year on Disney+.

