Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan join Christian Bale in David O. Russell film

EW has learned. Still untitled, the feature also stars Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. The Hollywood Reporter was the first on the news.

EARLIER: After Bombshell, which took home an Oscar during the Academy Awards Sunday night, actress Margot Robbie pinpointed her next project that may see her entering future awards season conversations, given the filmmaker’s track record in securing nominations.

EW can confirm that Robbie has joined Ford v. Ferrari‘s Christian Bale in the next film from David O. Russell, the director behind Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. A rep for New Regency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Plot details on this project are being kept under wraps, but we know Russell will write and direct the feature. This marks his first film since helming 2015’s Joy, which starred Jennifer Lawrence as self-wringing mop inventor Joy Mangano. Bale previously starred in Russell’s American Hustle, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Robbie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell and stars as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, currently in theaters. She is set to reprise the DC Comics role again in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and also has the Barbie movie on the docket. Behind the camera, she produced Promising Young Woman, the promising Carey Mulligan film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.