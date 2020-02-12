Search

Backstreet Boys sing barbershop cover of 'Thong Song' with Jimmy Fallon

By EW/Nick Romano • February 12, 2020

Backstreet’s back as a barbershop sextet.

Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys joined Jimmy Fallon‘s old time-y Ragtime Gals group, which played host to various celebrities over the years and remixed hit songs in the barbershop style. This week on The Tonight Show, Sisqo’s 1999 track “Thong Song” was on their set list.

What more can we say, other than these six gents assembled on stage and sang lyrics like “Ooo that dress so scandalous and you know another fella couldn’t handle it” while dressed in striped blazers and straw hats?

The Ragtime Gals’ vast library of barbershop covers includes Sting on “Roxanne,” Weezer on “Buddy Holly,” Steve Carell on “Sexual Healing,” and Tina Fey on “That’s What I Like.”

On Monday, The Backstreet Boys announced new dates for their DNA World Tour in North America, so they had to do something to grab everybody’s attention. “Now, this thing right here is letting all the ladies know what guys talk about,” Fallon said.

