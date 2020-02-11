Search

Discover

NEWS

The Strokes announce new album, share new single ‘At The Door’ and confirm last-minute London show

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • February 11, 2020

'The New Abnormal' will arrive on April 10

The Strokes have shared ‘At The Door’, the first track from their upcoming sixth album ‘The New Abnormal’, as well as confirming details of an intimate London show next week.

The slow-burning single comes ahead of ‘The New Abnormal”s arrival on April 10, via Cult Records / Columbia. It marks their first album since 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’.

A new music video also accompanies the contemplative track, and it appears to be heavily influenced by cult ’80s cartoon Masters of The Universe.

The painting ‘Bird of Money’ by legendary US street artist Jean-Michel Basquiat also graces the record’s cover. Check that out below, alongside the tracklisting for ‘The New Abnormal’.

1. The Adults Are Talking
2. Selfless
3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus
4. Bad Decisions
5. Eternal Summer
6. At The Door
7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing
8. Not The Same Anymore
9. Ode To The Mets
 
The Strokes’ ‘The New Abnormal’

Having already announced February live dates in Berlin, Paris, and Belfast, The Strokes will also head to the intimate surroundings of London’s Roundhouse on February 19.

Fans who pre-order the album here before 5pm on Thursday (February 13) will gain access to a ticket pre-sale window for the London Roundhouse show, which goes on general sale at 1pm on Friday (February 14).

Over the weekend, the band also teased the release of new material by previewing the album title on social media.

The Strokes performed in Durham, New Hampshire last night at a political rally in support of Bernie Sanders, where they debuted ‘Bad Decisions’ and shared the video for ‘At The Door’.

Frontman Julian Casablancas also made the announcement that the band’s new “album’s coming out April 10″, ahead of the official confirmation.

The post The Strokes announce new album, share new single ‘At The Door’ and confirm last-minute London show appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 2 4
  1. difejow593
    difejow My last month's online earning was $17593 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website Good lock for click here..............www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  2. TeresaCam19
    TeresaLoney Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/K5Wb
    ...show more
  3. besohix637
    besohix637 Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out .. bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9
    ...show more
  4. besohix637
    besohix637 Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out .. bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.