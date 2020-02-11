The Strokes announce new album, share new single ‘At The Door’ and confirm last-minute London show

The Strokes have shared ‘At The Door’, the first track from their upcoming sixth album ‘The New Abnormal’, as well as confirming details of an intimate London show next week.

The slow-burning single comes ahead of ‘The New Abnormal”s arrival on April 10, via Cult Records / Columbia. It marks their first album since 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’.

A new music video also accompanies the contemplative track, and it appears to be heavily influenced by cult ’80s cartoon Masters of The Universe.

The painting ‘Bird of Money’ by legendary US street artist Jean-Michel Basquiat also graces the record’s cover. Check that out below, alongside the tracklisting for ‘The New Abnormal’.

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At The Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

8. Not The Same Anymore

9. Ode To The Mets

Having already announced February live dates in Berlin, Paris, and Belfast, The Strokes will also head to the intimate surroundings of London’s Roundhouse on February 19.

Fans who pre-order the album here before 5pm on Thursday (February 13) will gain access to a ticket pre-sale window for the London Roundhouse show, which goes on general sale at 1pm on Friday (February 14).

Over the weekend, the band also teased the release of new material by previewing the album title on social media.

The Strokes performed in Durham, New Hampshire last night at a political rally in support of Bernie Sanders, where they debuted ‘Bad Decisions’ and shared the video for ‘At The Door’.

Frontman Julian Casablancas also made the announcement that the band’s new “album’s coming out April 10″, ahead of the official confirmation.

