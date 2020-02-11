The Cure keyboardist Roger O’Donnell has announced his new solo project ‘2 Ravens’ — you can listen to the first track from the record, titled ‘An Old Train’, below.

O’Donnell’s latest solo album will be released on April 24 on 99X10 Records/Caroline International.

Recorded over five days at Air Edel studios in London, the likes of Alisa Liubarskaya, Miriam Wakeling, Aled Jones, Nadine Nagen and Daniel Gea all contributed to ‘2 Ravens’, which is said to be heavily influenced “by [O’Donnell’s] life in rural England”.

You can hear ‘An Old Train’ below.

‘2 Ravens’ has also been described as a collaboration in part with vocalist and lyricist Jennifer Pague of Vita And The Woolf.

“Beginning as an instrumental record, side one features two cellos and side two a string quartet, when Roger was introduced to Jennifer and sent it to her for input,” a press release explains.

“She then sent back 90 seconds of vocals on one track and he was blown away by her interpretation. The piano plays a supporting role rather than taking the lead, the instruments make frames for the paintings that are Jen’s vocals and the instrumentals tell stories that words simply can’t.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘2 Ravens’ below.

1. December

2. An Old Train (feat. Jennifer Pague)

3. 2 Ravens

4. The Haunt (feat. Jennifer Pague)

5. On The Wing

6. The Hearts Fall

7. Don’t Tell Me…. (feat. Jennifer Pague)

8. I’ll Say Goodnight (feat. Jennifer Pague)

Back in December, O’Donnell’s bandmate Robert Smith revealed his favourite album and movie of 2019 during a quick-fire interview.

The post The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell announces new solo project ‘2 Ravens’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.