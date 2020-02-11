Search

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone is joining WWE

By EW/Tyler Aquilina • February 11, 2020

Wrestling fans will soon smell what The Rock’s daughter is cooking.

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia, has begun training to become a professional wrestler with WWE. She’ll thus be following in the footsteps (or whatever the wrestling equivalent of footsteps is…body slams?) of not only her father, but her grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, and her great-grandfather Peter Maivia. When she completes training, Simone Johnson will become the first-ever fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history.

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said “this will be my life one day”, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this. @wwe @wwenxt

“Simone knows she has a lot to learn,” WWE head coach Matt Bloom notes. “She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

The Rock was one of WWE’s biggest stars before embarking on his blockbuster movie career. He officially retired from pro wrestling in 2019 after years of sporadic appearances at WWE events, but did make a return appearance for the debut of Fox’s Smackdown relaunch in September.

