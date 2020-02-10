Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers collaborate on tender Beatles cover

Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers have collaborated on a tender cover of The Beatles ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ – you can see the moment below.

Moore was joined on stage by her husband and musical collaborator Taylor Goldsmith as well as Jackson Browne, Harrison Whitford, Mike Viola and more.

Ahead of her new album release next month – her first in 11 years – Moore has been hosting a weekly residency at the Bootleg Theatre in LA.

You can see the performance below:

Last autumn (September 17), Moore released ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’, her first original song in a decade.

The last time Moore released original music was in 2009, when she put out her sixth studio album ‘Amanda Leigh’. Her upcoming album, ‘Silver Landings’, is released on March 6.

Moore revealed she’d been in the studio back in July 2018 by posting to Instagram a snippet of a demo she’d made with producer Mike Viola (Fall Out Boy, Andrew McMahon, Jenny Lewis).

In June 2019 she posted more photos from the studio, revealing that she’d been working with Jason Boesel and Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes, both of whom helped write ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’.

