Search

Discover

NEWS

Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers collaborate on tender Beatles cover

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • February 10, 2020

The pair collaborated on 'With A Little Help From My Friends'

Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers have collaborated on a tender cover of The Beatles ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ – you can see the moment below.

Moore was joined on stage by her husband and musical collaborator Taylor Goldsmith as well as Jackson Browne, Harrison Whitford, Mike Viola and more.

Ahead of her new album release next month – her first in 11 years – Moore has been hosting a weekly residency at the Bootleg Theatre in LA.

You can see the performance below:

Last autumn (September 17), Moore released ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’, her first original song in a decade.

The last time Moore released original music was in 2009, when she put out her sixth studio album ‘Amanda Leigh’. Her upcoming album, ‘Silver Landings’, is released on March 6.

Moore revealed she’d been in the studio back in July 2018 by posting to Instagram a snippet of a demo she’d made with producer Mike Viola (Fall Out Boy, Andrew McMahon, Jenny Lewis).

In June 2019 she posted more photos from the studio, revealing that she’d been working with Jason Boesel and Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes, both of whom helped write ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’.

The post Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers collaborate on tender Beatles cover appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 3 2
  1. zrtsertc6575
    Mamun Hossen Safe, legal access to high quality cannabis that is quickly and discreetly delivered to your doorstep. You can now enjoy a wide selection, low prices and easy access to some of the best strains of Grade A Medicinal Marijuana available in Canada. We are the best online dispensary Canada !\par Click this link for details: www.canaweedonline.com/
    ...show more
  2. TeresaCam19
    TeresaLoney Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/profile2185
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.