Brie Larson films Taika Waititi putting his Oscar in a weird place

Last night’s (February 9) Oscars were a good one for Taika Waititi, who walked away with the Adapted Screenplay award for Jojo Rabbit.

However, once he got back to his seat following his triumph, it seems the director was at a loss as to where to put his Academy Award statuette, deciding to store it under the seat in front.

Fellow Marvel star Brie Larson was on hand to film the hilarious moment on her phone, Waititi looking guiltily at the camera as he’s caught in the act.

The big winner of the night was Parasite, which took home four Oscars including Best Picture – becoming the first non-English film to take the top gong.

Bong Joon-ho took home Best Director, while Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellwegger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won the acting awards.

During Phoenix’s acceptance speech for Joker, the actor called for “the best of humanity” as he touched upon some big issues of the day.

“I’ve been a scoundrel in my life, I’ve been selfish, I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with and ungrateful but so many of you in this room have given me a second chance,” he added.

“I think that’s when we’re at our best – when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity.”

The night also saw performances from Billie Eilish, who sang a Beatles cover, as well as Eminem.

