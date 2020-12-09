Taylor Hawkins reveals his all-time favourite Foo Fighters songs

Taylor Hawkins has spoken of his all-time favorite Foo Fighters songs in a new interview.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music, the drummer expressed his fondness for ‘Aurora’, which features on the first Foos record that Hawkins played on, ‘There Is Nothing Left To Lose’ (released in 1999).

“I love that side of Dave [Grohl],” he said. ​“I love it when Dave gets in his almost yacht rock softness in his voice and he double tracks his voice really nice.

“And that was the first drum track that I ever did for the Foo Fighters that I was really, really proud of, because I only played half the drums on the ‘…Nothing Left To Lose’ record, because it was my first time in the studio and I was just… I didn’t know how to record.”

Hawkins continued: “Recording drums and playing live are just super different and the mistakes are polarized heavily, once you’re under the scrutiny of the microphones. You had to do it right.”

The sticksman also recalled how Foo Fighters’ track ‘This Is A Call’ (from their 1995 self-titled debut album) was his first introduction to the group he would later join.

“I could also say the first time I heard ‘This Is A Call’ was the first time I heard the Foo Fighters and I wasn’t in the band yet,” he remembered. ​“I was playing with Alanis [Morissette] and we were all in the van, traversing the Foo Fighters, playing all the same clubs as they were.”

He went on to say that he “just wore that album out” during that time, adding: “‘This Is A Call’ might be my favorite Foo Fighters song of all time, too.”

The new interview comes as Foo Fighters prepare to release their tenth studio album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ on February 5, 2021. Last month, the band gave the first taste of the record with ‘Shame Shame’.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and co. have continued to celebrate the Foos’ 25th anniversary by sharing a new documentary called Times Like Those.

