Search

Discover

NEWS

My Chemical Romance share ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ themed teaser

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • December 09, 2020

Fans think they're about to announce a new makeup collaboration

My Chemical Romance have shared a new teaser, which harks back to their 2004 album ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’.

The band announced their long-awaited reunion last year, and will head out on a rescheduled world tour in 2021, after 2020 dates were postponed due to coronavirus.

The band have now shared an atmospheric new teaser on social media. The video features a burning rose, soundtracked by ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ track ‘Give ‘Em Hell Kid’. Watch that below.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by My Chemical Romance (@mychemicalromance)

 

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the exact same teaser was posted by makeup company HipDot, who wrote: “Here’s a hint…COMING SOON.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by HipDot (@hipdot)

 

Another fan has posted a screengrab of a web page on Twitter, revealing purchase options for MCR-related makeup products, including a brush and a liner. See that below.

 

My Chemical Romance began their reunion tour with a Los Angeles show in December 2019. Reviewing the gig, NME wrote: “About half the set felt like it was an epic finale. There were tears, oh there were a lot of tears. It was physically impossible to stand in that room and not understand to the core of your being why this band means so much to so many people.”

Last month, frontman Gerard Way sparked fresh speculation that new music from the band could be on the way after he posted a cryptic artistic image on Instagram.

A heavily-edited image posted to the platform by Way appears to show a statue draped in darkness amid scrawled lighting effects, causing some to believe that Way could be teasing artwork from a future MCR release.

The post My Chemical Romance share ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ themed teaser appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

7 8 9
  1. yzeroua
    yzeroua Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. albert5445
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  3. albert5445
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  4. StellaGafyy
    Stella Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fLAtg
    ...show more
  5. judithjamm.s061.9.83
    ChasityJames I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without a doubt, this is the easiest and most financially rewarding job I’ve ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life………… WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  6. JenniferrBurke
    JenniferBurke **Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply...open this site.......-----------> Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  7. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Nhận định, soi kèo trận đấu giữa Man United - Man City ngày 13/12/2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-man-united-vs-man-city-ngay-13-12-2020/
    ...show more
  8. AliciaGogo
    Alicia Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/nd05z
    ...show more
  9. AliciaGogo
    Alicia Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/nd05z
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.