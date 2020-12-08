‘Normal People’ breaks records as most-streamed BBC series of 2020

Normal People has become the BBC’s most streamed series of the year, according to Deadline.

The series, adapting Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name, launched on BBC iPlayer in April of this year, racking up 62.7million views by the end of November.

Viewing figures for December, including the festive period, are yet to be counted – but the show generated 6.4million viewing requests this year, which is up 33 per cent on the same period last year.

In October, the official Normal People Twitter account released a clip from Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ audition tape from March 2019.

“Stuff like this usually doesn’t happen in my life,” Mescal as Connell says. “I’m actually quite awkward around girls, to be honest.”

Mescal was subsequently nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in September, although he lost out to Mark Ruffalo for his performance in I Know This Much Is True.

In a five-star review of Normal People, NME wrote: “It’s the chemistry between Mescal and Edgar-Jones that mostly manages to keep the show from sinking too deep into melancholia. For all its raw emotion and underlying sadness, this is a heartfelt love story that radiates warmth from the very start.”

In other record-breaking news, chess drama The Queen’s Gambit became the most-watched limited scripted series on Netflix a month after it was released.

By November 23, the show starring Anya Taylor-Joy had been watched by 62 million accounts. However, it’s worth considering that Netflix measures views based on two minutes of viewing time, differing from metrics used by the wider TV industry.

