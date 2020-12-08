Search

Hideo Kojima has a surprise cameo in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Luke Shaw • December 08, 2020

Stranded in Night City

Hideo Kojima, famed designer of the Metal Gear Solid series and Death Stranding, has a cameo in CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077.

PCgamesN reported the details of the Metal Gear Solid director’s cameo, explaining how he turns up briefly during a mission called “The Heist”.

Kojima can be found sitting in a bar in Konpeki Plaza, talking in Japanese about genre tropes as the player’s cybernetic implants translate the conversation.

According to PCgamesN, his character says, “I want my production to convey real, raw emotion,” then adding: “Take, for example, the feeling when you combine happiness with melancholy, or being calm with an underlying sense of anxiety.”

There is a pun in the scene, as the character Kojima is talking to is named Oshima, with Games Rant explaining that kojima means “small island” whilst ohsima means “big island”.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out on December 10, and the game’s official twitter account has tweeted a list of global release timings for PC and Google Stadia.

 

Console players will gain access to the game at midnight local time in their respective regions. Preloads of Cyberpunk 2077 are currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. PS4 and  PS5 gamers will be able to preload the game two days prior to the release date.

These confirmations come after the game has dealt with a string of delays throughout the year, and has featured in conversations about the periods of development crunch during the development of the game.

Recently a QA Tester for CD Projekt Red confirmed that he had spent 175 hours on a single playthrough, which he characterized as “one of my ongoing slow paced playthroughs on the hardest difficulty where I play more stealthy than usual, loot everything, use every feature the game has to offer.”

