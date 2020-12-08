Search

Discover

NEWS

Gwen Stefani returns with new single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • December 08, 2020

Stefani returns with a Reggae-fused effort

Gwen Stefani has returned with new single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’, which marks her first new release in four years.

The Reggae-fused effort from the No Doubt singer is her first conventional release since the arrival of 2016 album ‘This Is What The Truth Feels Like’.

“The simple recipe to get the best of me, homegrown ingredients, that’s what made you mess with me,” Stefani sings on the track’s opening.

Although it’s the first standard release from the singer since 2016, her most recent album came in the 2017 festive record ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’, which this year received a deluxe reissue.

In October, she also turned No Doubt‘s ‘Don’t Speak’ and ‘Spiderwebs’ into country songs for a sketch on US TV.

Appearing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer participated in a skit dubbed ‘Gwen Stefani’s Gone Country’ in which she put a Dolly Parton-esque spin on the ‘Tragic Kingdom’ singles.

Stefani also gave her 2005 solo hit ‘Hollaback Girl’ the country treatment, performing in front of various western-inspired backdrops.

The singer was due to perform at London’s BST Hyde Park 2020 this summer, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this year, the singer contributed to Dua Lipa’s ‘Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album’ alongside the likes of Missy ElliottMadonna and The Blessed Madonna. Stefani featured on the Mark Ronson remix of ‘Physical’, the second single from ‘Future Nostalgia’.

The post Gwen Stefani returns with new single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 5 7
  1. fating
    fating I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do...www.urgentprofit.com
    ...show more
  2. Sophia554Sophia
    sophia Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  3. lilly.day
    Lilly Day Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs76.com
    ...show more
  4. StellaGafyy
    Stella Hey Man💋 do u want to see me nak︆︆ed? 💚Go to private broadcast for u and me, 💚I want to fulfill all your se︆︆xual fant︆︆asies💋 =>> bit.do/fLAtg
    ...show more
  5. StellaGafyy
    Stella Hey Man💋 do u want to see me nak︆︆ed? 💚Go to private broadcast for u and me, 💚I want to fulfill all your se︆︆xual fant︆︆asies💋 =>> bit.do/fLAtg
    ...show more
  6. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Nhận định trận đấu giữa Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow ngày 10/12/2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-bayern-munich-vs-lokomotiv-moscow-ngay-10-12-2020/
    ...show more
  7. BrookeaMiles
    BrookeMiles Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger…. So I started...... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.