Gwen Stefani returns with new single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’

Gwen Stefani has returned with new single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’, which marks her first new release in four years.

The Reggae-fused effort from the No Doubt singer is her first conventional release since the arrival of 2016 album ‘This Is What The Truth Feels Like’.

“The simple recipe to get the best of me, homegrown ingredients, that’s what made you mess with me,” Stefani sings on the track’s opening.

Although it’s the first standard release from the singer since 2016, her most recent album came in the 2017 festive record ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’, which this year received a deluxe reissue.

In October, she also turned No Doubt‘s ‘Don’t Speak’ and ‘Spiderwebs’ into country songs for a sketch on US TV.

Appearing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer participated in a skit dubbed ‘Gwen Stefani’s Gone Country’ in which she put a Dolly Parton-esque spin on the ‘Tragic Kingdom’ singles.

Stefani also gave her 2005 solo hit ‘Hollaback Girl’ the country treatment, performing in front of various western-inspired backdrops.

The singer was due to perform at London’s BST Hyde Park 2020 this summer, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this year, the singer contributed to Dua Lipa’s ‘Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album’ alongside the likes of Missy Elliott, Madonna and The Blessed Madonna. Stefani featured on the Mark Ronson remix of ‘Physical’, the second single from ‘Future Nostalgia’.

