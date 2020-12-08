Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers lead line-up for Cyndi Lauper’s virtual Christmas concert

The likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers and many more have been lined up to play Cyndi Lauper‘s 10th annual Home For The Holidays benefit concert.

Both artists will appear and perform alongside an impressive bill that also includes the likes of Brittany Howard, Cher, Dolly Parton, Kim Petras, King Princess and Adam Lambert for the virtual edition of Lauper’s benefit show.

Hosted by Lauper herself, the show will take place via her TikTok page this Friday (11 December) from 8pm EST / 1am GMT, with additional streams scheduled across her YouTube and Facebook pages on Sunday (13 December) from 8pm EST / 1am GMT.

All proceeds will go to True Colors United, an organization Lauper co-founded 12 years ago to battle homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

So excited to announce the line-up for my 10th Annual "Home for the Holidays" concert benefitting @TrueColorsUnite. Click here to learn more: https://t.co/nOfbwGZqKV pic.twitter.com/ppboGzr1AT — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 7, 2020

“It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things – my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do,” Lauper said in a statement.

“The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began.

“Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish recently revealed some of her top songs of the year, giving a special shout out to The Strokes and their latest album ‘The New Abnormal’.

Speaking to Australian broadcaster triple j in promotion of their annual public-voted countdown, The Hottest 100, Eilish shared a list of nine songs from the past year that she loved.

They include The Strokes’ ‘At The Door’, James Blake‘s ‘Are You Even Real?’, Phoebe Bridgers‘ ‘Savior Complex’, Jorja Smith‘s ‘By Any Means’ and Dominic Fike‘s ‘Chicken Tenders’.

The post Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers lead line-up for Cyndi Lauper’s virtual Christmas concert appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.