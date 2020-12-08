‘Avengers’ stars pay moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman: “Our hero for the ages”

The actors, who starred alongside Boseman in three Marvel films including Avengers: Endgame, announced the Black Panther star as this year’s Hero for the Ages at the ceremony.

“The second you first saw him on screen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable. There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman,” Downey Jr. said in the video.

“Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there,” Cheadle added. “And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person. “The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”

Downey Jr. added: “The Avengers have all been given an opportunity to portray characters that are meaningful and hopefully memorable. “Mr. Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero. “His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon on screen, it won’t be quantified by the box office records he broke, but by the legions of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come.” The actors went on to discuss Boseman’s roles that extended beyond the Black Panther too, saying that “he was the most heroic when just being Chad. That’s when he was bigger than anyone he played on screen.” We are both so proud to be part of this award recognizing him,” Cheadle concluded in the tribute. “The greatest of all time, our hero for the ages: Chadwick Boseman.”

