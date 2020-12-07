Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ first reactions: “One of DC’s best sequels”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • December 07, 2020

"Quite simply the best DC film since The Dark Knight"

The first reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 are in.

Following the first screening of Patty Jenkins’ long-awaited sequel to the 2017 DC film, critics have shared thoughts on Twitter regarding the film set for release this month.

Erik Davis, Managing Editor at Fandango tweeted: “I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor.

“@PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC’s best sequels. I was in tears when it ended.”

 

The film, starring Gal Gadot as the titular character alongside Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and more, takes place in 1984 during the Cold War as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman faces new enemies.

Here’s some more critics’ responses to Wonder Woman 1984:

Freelance critic Courtney Howard: “#WonderWoman1984 is spectacularly fun. A blockbuster with lots to value. Tonally reminiscent of the SUPERMAN movies in the best spots. Delivers a different kind of empowering kick than the original. Sentiments & themes are thoroughly enriching. Action sequences, sublime.”

Amy Ratcliffe, Managing Editor of Nerdist: “I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and… honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84”

 

 

Eric Eisenberg, Events Editor for CinemaBlend: “Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it’s the real deal.”

Freelance critic Ben Mekler: “I really wasn’t expecting to love #WW84, but it is without a doubt the movie we need right now. Full of wonder, optimism, and a near-fetishistic obsession with 1984’s favorite toy, the koosh ball, WONDER WOMAN 1984 is quite simply the best DC film since THE DARK KNIGHT”

 

 

The film is set for a theatrical release in the UK on December 16. In the US, it will be released both in cinemas and on HBO Max on December 25.

The post ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ first reactions: “One of DC’s best sequels” appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 6 12
Load more comments
  1. hamacrat
    hamacrat $95 an hour! seriously i don't know why more people haven't tried this, i work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…and whats awesome is im working from home so i get more time with my kids. heres where i went Copy Here........EARN75.com
    ...show more
  2. hamacrat
    hamacrat $95 an hour! seriously i don't know why more people haven't tried this, i work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…and whats awesome is im working from home so i get more time with my kids. heres where i went Copy Here........EARN75.com
    ...show more
  3. AnnaKarii
    Annaa Hey..💚Afraid to be blo︆︆cked. 💋Don’t wanna ch︆︆at here. 💚C︆︆lick the link and write to me there. ==>> bit.do/fLAtg
    ...show more
  4. AnnaKarii
    Annaa Hey..💚Afraid to be blo︆︆cked. 💋Don’t wanna ch︆︆at here. 💚C︆︆lick the link and write to me there. ==>> bit.do/fLAtg
    ...show more
  5. Somad1999
    MaggieMcMahon I get paid over $90 1 to 3 hours working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over $27k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing..----------> Www.Jobs500.Com
    ...show more
  6. HarleyHarding
    HarleyHarding I get paid over $90 1 to 3 hours working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over $27k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing..---------->www.jobs16.com
    ...show more
  7. dinonai
    dinonai Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  8. MichelLeslie
    MichelLeslie I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website........ Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  9. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Nhận định, soi kèo trận đấu giữa Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow ngày 10-12-2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-bayern-munich-vs-lokomotiv-moscow-ngay-10-12-2020/
    ...show more
  10. vibehi1
    vibehi1 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do...www.urgentprofit.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.