Robyn to host New Year’s Eve party on BBC Radio 6 Music tomorrow

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • December 30, 2020

"Fire starters and healing tunes" to say goodbye to 2020 with

Robyn is set to make her presenting debut on BBC Radio 6 Music tomorrow night (December 31), hosting a special New Year’s Eve party on the radio.

The singer is set to close out 2020 with a two-hour show from 7-9pm GMT.

“Lose yourself on the living room dancefloor as ultimate alt-pop icon, Robyn, makes her 6
Music presenting debut by taking listeners on a cosmic trip through two hours of
massive tunes this New Year’s Eve,” a description of the show reads.

“From effortlessly cool beats to loud and proud anthems, the Queen of the Sad Bangers
takes charge of 6 Music for one night only, and we are delighted to embrace her wild,
weird and wonderful world!”

Robyn herself added: “On NYE this year I will be the selector on BBC 6 Music 7-9pm GMT with fire starters and healing tunes.

“TY 6Music for giving me the maybe best gig ever. It’s been a shitty year so it feels special to select music for this NYE which is always, whether we want or not, a symbolic day.”

 

Last month, Robyn’s classic album ‘Body Talk’ turned 10 years old. In a retrospective piece about the album’s enduring impact, NME wrote: “It’s undoubted that the trailblazing spirit of ‘Body Talk’ paved the way for everything that came afterwards: from both Robyn and virtually all of her alternative-leaning pop contemporaries.

“A decade later, her fierce independence has arguably influenced every pop star we have, and music is a richer and far more interesting place for her refusal to stick to the rulebook.”

At the NME Awards 2020 in London back in February, Robyn won the Songwriter Of The Decade award. Watch her full acceptance speech above.

