Search

Discover

NEWS

Kendrick Lamar to headline Roskilde Festival 2021

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • December 30, 2020

"We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful," says the festival's booker

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as a new headliner for Roskilde Festival 2021.

The Danish event, which will run from June 26-July 3 next year, has already confirmed the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Thom Yorke‘s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, The Strokes, FKA Twigs, Girl In RedKelly Lee Owens and more.

The announcement of a new headliner is giving fans hope that the festival – and 2021’s festival season as a whole – could potentially still go ahead despite ongoing coronavirus fears.

“We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful,” Roskilde’s head of programming Anders Wahrén said in a statement. “That’s why we’re revealing another act for next year’s festival.”

 

After canceling their 2020 edition due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organizers of Roskilde revealed in June that they are pressing forward with plans to host the festival in 2021.

In the absence of this year’s Roskilde, festival organisers asked fans to create their own festival at home on July 4 for charity.

Earlier this month, Primavera Sound festival hailed a successful trial event, investigating the possibility of holding live music events without social distancing.

The event, dubbed PRIMACOV, was organized by Primavera Sound alongside the Hospital Germans Trias in Barcelona and the Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundations.

At the event on December 12, 1,042 fans attended a concert with local DJs at the 1,608 capacity Sala Apolo venue in Barcelona.

Rapid testing was employed before entry was granted, with every attendee needing to return a negative test, which was available within 15 minutes.

The post Kendrick Lamar to headline Roskilde Festival 2021 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

1 1 5
  1. ihaxor209
  2. ImogenaCarpenter
    ImogenCarpenter Im making over $13k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do.Copy Here......Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  3. myrtle.r.rose
    MyrtleRose I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started.......... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  4. AlexisMoor
    AlexisMoor You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> gg.gg/nnw3n It is very boring for me, talk to me! ★★ Write me. ⚡ Maybe we will make friends ⚡⚡ ==>> gg.gg/nnw3n
    ...show more
  5. AlexisMoor
    AlexisMoor You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> gg.gg/nnw3n It is very boring for me, talk to me! ★★ Write me. ⚡ Maybe we will make friends ⚡⚡ ==>> gg.gg/nnw3n
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.