Diddy hands out cash and gift cards in Miami to help US residents during the COVID-19 pandemic

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Damian Jones • December 30, 2020

It comes just months after the rapper hosted an online dance-athon, to raise money for healthcare workers

Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs has helped Miami residents hit by the coronavirus crisis by handing out $50 bills.

The rapper also handed out $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products to a huge crowd in Overturn.

Diddy is also working with festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success group to help provide rental assistance for families in Miami, reports The Associated Press.

It comes just months after the rapper hosted an online dance-athon, to raise money for healthcare workers in underprivileged areas of the US.

 

“Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon, the whole world is invited,” Combs said at the time. “We on lockdown, but we want to dance.”

He continued: “Let’s all dance together and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them!”

Diddy previously hosted a two-hour town hall meeting on his cable network REVOLT TV, which discussed the effects of COVID-19 on the African-American community.

In October, he also launched his own political party and endorsed Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

During an appearance on Revolt TV with Charlamagne Tha God, Diddy spoke about Donald Trump‘s US administration and the political future of America. “White men like Trump need to be banished,” he said.

“That way of thinking is real dangerous. This man literally threatened the lives of us and our families going to vote – stand back and stand by. We’re in a war. We’re not taking this like it’s a war. We’re taking it like it’s a presidential election. We’re in a war of love versus hate. The number one priority is to get Trump out of office. The tribe of people that have the responsibility and really should be scared to death of this man is white people.”

