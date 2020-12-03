A number of cast members from The Lord of the Rings are teaming up to purchase the former home of the original books’ author, J.R.R. Tolkien.

Martin Freeman, John Rhys-Davies and Sir Ian McKellen are among those teaming up with Project Northmoor to help author Julia Golding buy Tolkien’s old house in Oxford.

The project aims to raise £4.5million, which will be used to “promote Tolkien’s work, allow a diverse range of fantasy writers and artists to come together to write, learn and create, and preserve the fascinating house for future generations to enjoy.”

A video on Project Northmoor’s website features McKellen, who played Gandalf, Freeman who played Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy and Rhy-Davies who played Gimli and voiced Treebeard.

“Unbelievably, considering his importance, there is no center devoted to Tolkien anywhere in the world,” Rhys-Davies said in a statement.

“The vision is to make Tolkien’s house into a literary hub that will inspire new generations of writers, artists and filmmakers for many years to come.”

On Twitter, McKellen shared the video and wrote “Unlike other writers of his stature, there is no centre devoted to J.R.R. Tolkien anywhere in the world. Yet.”

Unlike other writers of his stature, there is no centre devoted to J.R.R. Tolkien anywhere in the world. Yet. @ProjNorthmoor https://t.co/pzMg8Yk2t2 pic.twitter.com/jx2r5MVbcw — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 2, 2020

Golding told CBS News: “We’ve had an amazing response since we launched only a few hours ago

“Tolkien releases an outpouring of what I can only call love and many people are giving multiple times to ensure names of loved ones make it into our Red Book of Funders.”

The fundraiser is now accepting donations here, and will run until March 15, 2021.

Elsewhere, the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies have just received a 4K UHD Blu-ray release for the first time.

The post ‘Lord of the Rings’ cast rally to purchase J.R.R. Tolkien’s Oxford home appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.