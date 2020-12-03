Search

IDLES debut animated video for ‘Kill Them With Kindness’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • December 03, 2020

It's the latest track to be lifted from 'Ultra Mono'

IDLES have debuted their new black and white animated video for ‘Kill Them With Kindness’ – check it out in full below.

The latest video from the Bristol punks sees them immortalized in cartoon form, alongside a series of increasingly surreal images that are presented throughout the clip.

The track is taken from the band’s critically-acclaimed UK number one album ‘Ultra Mono‘, while the video was directed and designed by James Carbutt and animated by Pip Williamson.

Describing the video, Carbutt said: “The dingy pub setting in the film is based on the Working Men’s Clubs of my hometown (Barnsley). It was nice to imagine IDLES bursting in and spreading a message of love.

“During our research we discovered that no two Wetherspoons carpets are the same, they are all unique like snowflakes, so yeah making this film was a wild ride.”

IDLES’ third album ‘Ultra Mono’ topped the UK album charts in its first week, making it the band’s first-ever UK number one album.

Next year, the band will embark on an intimate in-store tour of the UK before a summer tour of the UK and Europe, with support from Anna Calvi, Jehnny Beth, Cate Le Bon and moreThey will also open for Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park, alongside Pixies.

