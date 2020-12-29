Search

DC is planning to release up to six superhero movies a year

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Damian Jones • December 29, 2020

New multiverse and TV spin offs are also in the pipeline

DC Films has unveiled its future film schedule plans, announcing that up to six superhero titles could be released per year.

The company’s president, Walter Hamada, told The New York Times that the Warner Bros division plans to release “up to four” superhero titles per year in cinemas starting in 2022, and another two feature films annually on the HBO Max streaming service.

He also revealed that, like Marvel, the franchise is set to release more major TV spin offs for the forthcoming The Batman movie and The Suicide Squad and explore the multiverse concept further following the release of the forthcoming The Flash movie, which will see both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton return as Batman.

“I don’t think anyone else has ever attempted this,” Mr. Hamada added. “But audiences are sophisticated enough to understand it. If we make good movies, they will go with it.”

Meanwhile, M. Night Shyamalan recently revealed that he’s been in talks to direct Marvel and DC movies.

“I’ve had many conversations over the years about many of the superheroes with many of the studios that own them, and how we’d want to approach it,” Shyamalan told ComicBook.

“I mean, I did it [with Unbreakable], I made my comic book movie the way I wanted,” the filmmaker added. “The minimalism, the insinuating, the not using CGI, all of that stuff is a very different language.

“So whenever we’ve had those conversations in the past, about XYZ character or franchise, I get so nervous, like, ‘Hey this is not what you’d want me to do’. [I’d make it] very quiet and tiny and introspective.”

Yesterday (December 28), it was also confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 is happening and will be fast-tracked by Warner Bros.

The post DC is planning to release up to six superhero movies a year appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

