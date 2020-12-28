Watch Gorillaz battle a sea monster in new video for ‘The Lost Chord’

Gorillaz have shared the final installment of their ‘Song Machine Season One: Strange Timez’ videos with a new visual for ‘The Lost Chord’.

The new video shows the animated four-piece washed up on the shores of Plastic Beach, continuing on from the end of previous video ‘The Valley of the Pagans’ left off. The band are then forced to flee from guest vocalist Leee John, here taking the form of a giant, laser-shooting sea monster.

The band also shared a montage of some of their various 2020 creative highlights, in what what they acknowledged has been a difficult year. “2020 – one of the most challenging years in human history,” the band tweeted earlier this week (December 22).

“But somehow, against all odds, with the help of you and the extended Gorillaz family, we still managed to make our own little piece of history. Thanks for your patience, and for believing in Gorillaz.” Watch both videos below.

2020 – one of the most challenging years in human history.

But somehow, against all odds, with the help of you and the extended Gorillaz family, we still managed to make our own little piece of history.

Thanks for your patience, and for believing in Gorillaz. pic.twitter.com/A0oAKU8T53 — gorillaz (@gorillaz) December 22, 2020

Gorillaz originally previewed the final ‘Song Machine’ episode exclusively on NME, in a discussion ranging from daytime television to cloning Dennis Pennis.

The band played a global live-streamed concert at their Kong Studios HQ on December 12, including appearances from Elton John and Robert Smith.

In a four-star review of the show, NME wrote: “If Gorillaz live shows can sometimes feel like insider celebrity parties you’ve been permitted to press your nose to the window of, Live From Kong is the first time we’ve felt invited inside, amid the chaos.”

