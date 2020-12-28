Slash has said he’s optimistic that 2021 will see new releases from both Guns N’ Roses and his band with Myles Kennedy.

The guitarist said he’s recently been working with bassist Duff McKagan on material expected to form the first new Guns N’ Roses album since 2008’s notoriously delayed ‘Chinese Democracy’.

A follow-up to 2018’s ‘Living The Dream’, which would be the guitarist’s fifth solo album and fourth billed as ‘Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators’, could also be on the cards, with 20 songs reportedly lined up for the project.

“We did a week of initial pre-production [on the new Conspirators album] and there’s 20 songs and we’re gonna start back up next year,” Slash told Cleveland.com.

“I spent a lot of time writing and demoing that stuff. And prior to that, Duff [McKagan] and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there’s been a lot of stuff going on. I’m really not good at slowing down and just sitting around.”

He added: “I would like to think that we’d have some new stuff out next year — from both camps, I guess. It’s hard to say, but I would like to think we’ll have stuff out next year.”

Slash also spoke about Eddie Van Halen’s passing as a “huge blow,” explaining that the two had been in contact towards the end of his life.

“I actually met Eddie back in 1988,” the Guns N’ Roses man explained. “He came up to me at a Stevie Ray Vaughan concert and gave me a compliment on one of my guitar solos, which always sticks with me as one of the nicest, most selfless things any fellow guitar player ever did. We’ve were sort of friends ever since then.

“On top of the fact he’s a monster musician, he was just a really good guy, a really sweet guy.”

The post Slash says he anticipates new Guns N’ Roses music in 2021 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.