Taika Waititi sets ‘Reservoir Dogs’ remake series at FX

Taika Waititi is making a Reservoir Dogs series at FX.

The Jojo Rabbit filmmaker will be serving as an executive producer on the new comedy show, taking its name from Quentin Tarantino’s film and showing plot similarities, which he co-wrote alongside Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo.

A press release, per Uproxx, says the show “follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime… and fighting it.”

Taika Waititi shared the news alongside a still on his Instagram page, writing: “I am so proud to be a part of something that amplifies indigenous voices and especially proud to be making it with my brother @sterlinharjo.”

FX Original Programming President Nick Grad added in a statement: “Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures.”

Harjo shared the enthusiasm of Grad and Waititi. “As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities–mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa,” he said.

Taika Waititi last directed Jojo Rabbit, a Word War II satire in which he played a caricature of Adolf Hitler. He starred opposite Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell and more.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “Fans of Waititi’s whimsy will find much to admire in Jojo Rabbit – yet another mirth-inducing concoction that keeps the filmmaker’s career on an upward trajectory.”

