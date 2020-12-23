New Nipsey Hussle album is on the way featuring Dave East and Trae Tha Truth

A new Nipsey Hussle album is in the works, according to one of the late rapper’s producers.

Mr. Lee, the Grammy Award-winning Houston producer who produced Nipsey’s 2010 track ‘Blue Laces’ and co-produced its follow-up ‘Blue Laces 2’, has revealed that a third track in the series is on the way.

Speaking to The Ritz Herald, Mr. Lee said he and Nipsey recorded ‘Blue Laces 3’ before the rapper was shot and killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles last year.

Mr. Lee explained how it was therapeutic for him to find closure with Nipsey’s death and said the forthcoming track will be the last time he ever uses the sample embedded in the ‘Blue Laces’ series.

The producer also revealed he’s working on a full Nipsey Hussle album that will feature unreleased versus from the rapper, as well as appearances from Dave East and Trae Tha Truth.

Nipsey’s final album before his death, ‘Victory Lap’, was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category last year.

Mr. Lee, who hadn’t been in contact with Nipsey much during the recording of the album, said the rapper made a point to reach out to him to make sure he was a part of the album and expressed he wouldn’t finish it without him.

Recruited as co-producer of ‘Blue Laces 2’, Mr. Lee said that was one of the most unselfish moments he and Nipsey shared.

Back in August, Big Sean shared a new single called ‘Deep Reverence’, which included a posthumous feature from Nipsey Hussle.

“Fuck rap, I’m a street legend/ Block love me with a deep reverence/ I was birthed in a C-section/ Hella cops and police presence,” Nipsey raps on the song’s opening bars.

The song appeared on Sean’s new album, ‘Detroit 2’, which arrived in September.

Meanwhile, a documentary based on the late rapper, directed by Ava DuVernay, is set to come to Netflix.

