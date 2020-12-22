Search

Watch Neil Diamond’s new ‘global singalong’ video for ‘Sweet Caroline’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • December 22, 2020

Featuring thousands of fans singing along to the karaoke classic

Neil Diamond has shared a new ‘global singalong’ video for his hit ‘Sweet Caroline’ – watch it below.

The video is made from footage of thousands of fans who submitted videos of themselves singing along to the karaoke classic.

Diamond’s new video comes hot on the heels of his new album with the London Symphony Orchestra, ‘Classic Diamonds’, which is in the running for Christmas number one album.

Watch the ‘global singalong’ for ‘Sweet Caroline’ below.

The new video is not the first time this year that ‘Sweet Caroline’ has been used to unite people through difficult times.

Back in March, as the world began locking down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Diamond shared a comedic public service announcement, using the lyrics for ‘Sweet Caroline’ to urge people to wash their hands thoroughly.

Performing in front of the fire at home along with his dog, Diamond began: “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love you, and I think maybe if we sing together we might feel a little bit better.”

He then sang a version of ‘Sweet Caroline’, which featured the adapted lyrics: “Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.”

Diamond announced he was retiring from touring back in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

statement issued to the singer’s official website says that “the onset of the disease has made it difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis but will allow Mr Diamond to continue his writing, recording and development of new projects”.

Diamond said of the news: “It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years.”

