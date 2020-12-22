‘Little Drummer Girl’: Female drummers share new track for mental health awareness in young musicians

12 female drummers have come together for a new charity single to raise awareness for mental health issues in young musicians.

‘Little Drummer Girl’ is the brainchild of drummer Charlotte and producer Kerr from The Echo Lab Music Studios in Scotland.

As well as raising awareness of mental health issues, the song also aims to tackle gender disparity in festival line-ups and the music industry at large.

“We’ve been inspired to keep an eye on all of our young students and bands, from hearing about the loss of Frightened Rabbit frontman, Scott Hutchison – whose band inspired me to enter the music business,” Charlotte said. “Scott was so honest in his song-writing and helped so many people through their own struggles. “This has inspired us to continue his vision and help others that need support in any way we can, but especial supporting the charity that was set up in his name.” Watch the ‘Little Drummer Girl’ video below, which includes drummers who have played with the likes of Stereophonics, Mogwai, The Darkness and more.

Speaking about the process of getting the track together, Kerr added: “Getting 12 drummers to balance with each other was an incredible challenge. In the final mix there were over 120 individual drum tracks from not only different artists with their own style and technique, but completely different kits that had vastly different sonic characteristics.

“The amount of texture and depth to the final track created by the artists, was a wonder to mix.”

Earlier this year, Scott Hutchison’s brother and Frightened Rabbit bandmate Grant spoke to NME about the first year of their Tiny Changes charity.

“Young people need a lot of help and attention, and it’s something that affects almost everybody,” said Grant. “Not every young person will suffer from poor mental health, but our approach is a preventative one. We want to give them the tools and the skills to deal with it, even when they’re at a point when they don’t need them.”

