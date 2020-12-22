Search

Check out the first trailer for Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • December 22, 2020

The king is back

The first trailer for Coming 2 America has just been released – check it out below.

The film, which sees Eddie Murphy reprise his role as King Akeem from the much-loved 1988 movie directed by John Landis, will be released next year on Amazon Prime Video.

Coming 2 America is also set to star Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones.

Check out the official trailer here:

The synopsis for the new film reads: “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.”

On what fans can expect from the sequel, now directed by Dolemite Is My Name filmmaker Craig Brewer, Murphy said: “This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy.

“Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now.”

Coming 2 America was sold to Amazon Prime Video for $125 million (£94 million), taking over from Paramount who were originally set to release the film. The film was originally due for release on August 7, then December 18, but was repeatedly delayed in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Coming 2 America will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

