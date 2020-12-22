Billie Eilish says she’s getting ready to start “a new era”

Billie Eilish has told her fans that she’s getting ready to start “a new era” in her career.

The singer is currently working on the follow-up to her March 2019 debut LP ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, and has released two singles (‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’) and her James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ in 2020.

Posting on her Instagram Stories earlier this morning (December 22), Eilish joked to her followers that she wouldn’t put out a new record if they kept “making fun of my hair”.

“I am making you a fucking album,” she said with a laugh. “I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair.”

Eilish continued by saying that she would be changing her hairstyle after the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry comes out in February, saying that that will signal “the end of an era”.

“I’m gonna give you a new era,” she continued. “I have announcements to make, I’ve got some shit to put out.”

Eilish previously spoke about her upcoming new album in an interview with Apple Music last month. However, her brother and creative collaborator Finneas said back in September that the record wouldn’t be released while the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing.

Earlier this week, Eilish recalled the initial mixed reaction among James Bond fans to the announcement that she would be singing the theme song for No Time To Die, describing it as “a rough period”.

