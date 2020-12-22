Search

A guitar signed by Paul McCartney and Idris Elba has gone up for charity auction

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • December 22, 2020

All proceeds from the sale will go to S.T.O.R.M, who provide support and shelter to those suffering from domestic abuse

A guitar signed by Paul McCartney and Idris Elba has gone up for auction to benefit the S.T.O.R.M charity.

McCartney and Elba recently filmed a BBC special together to mark the release of the former’s new solo album ‘McCartney III’.

While filming, the pair signed a Cort-made acoustic guitar that they played during the show, which aired on the BBC last weekend.

McCartney’s message reads “Hey Idris! Cheers Thanks, Paul McCartney 2020”, while Elba wrote: “Wow!! Keep Safe!! Idris Elba”.

 

The guitar has now gone up for auction in aid of the charity S.T.O.R.M, which provides support and shelter to those suffering from domestic abuse. There has been a significant rise in cases of domestic abuse over the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, and the funds raised from the guitar auction will immediately aid those in need during this holiday season.

S.T.O.R.M will receive 100% of the proceeds from the Dawsons-conducted auction, which is currently ongoing and is set to end at 7pm on January 1.

As of 1pm on December 22, the bidding is at £5200 – well exceeding the initial £500 – £1,000 estimate.

Last weekend, McCartney remembered his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon in an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning program.

McCartney reflected on the tragedy of Lennon’s murder (“it was just so senseless”) and gave his view on whether Lennon would still be making music if he were alive today.

“Yeah. He was showing no signs of slowing up. You know, he was still making great music,” McCartney said in regards to Lennon’s successful solo career at the time of his death 40 years ago.

The post A guitar signed by Paul McCartney and Idris Elba has gone up for charity auction appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

