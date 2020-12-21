Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Doug Crane, ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ animator, dies aged 85

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Warner • December 21, 2020

Crane also worked on He-Man and She-Ra: Princess of Power

Animator Doug Crane, who worked on TV shows such as Spider-Man and movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, has passed away aged 85.

Throughout his long career, Crane animated for studios such as Hanna-Barbera and MTV, beginning his career at Terrytoons.

His death was confirmed by daughter Rose-Ellen on Facebook, who revealed that he passed away on December 17 following a short battle with cancer.

“Doug was a wonderful, kind, considerate person, a warm & comfortable friend and an amazing father & grandfather who will be missed more than can be put into words,” she wrote in the post.

 

Hi All, this is Doug's daughter Rose-Ellen writing to update you with some news. Our family is heartbroken to announce…

Posted by Doug Crane-Animator/Cartoonist on Saturday, December 19, 2020

Born in New York, Crane joined Terrytoons in 1956 before enlisting in the army, where he continued to use his drawing skills to create recruitment pamphlets. He later opened the Hanna-Barbera East studio in New York City alongside Red Augustson.

“Crane went on in his career to animate films, television series, commercials, theatrical releases, and half hour specials; draw comic strips, comic books and digests,” his daughter’s post continued.

“He received a Clio Award, the National Television Commercials Award, for his animation of The Wall Street Journal commercial. His storyboard work, character creation & design, background design and finished layouts are a few more talents he possessed but some of his favorite work was when he animated the bobbing, rolling, and twisting ship scene in the Raggedy Ann & Andy movie.”

His later credits include the 1968-70 Spider-Man animated series and Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as Godzilla, Heavy Metal, The Smurfs, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and She-Ra: Princess of Power.

Crane is survived by children Maureen, Erin, Thomas, Colleen, Caitlin, Kevin and Rose-Ellen, and grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife Maureen, whom he met while working at Terrytoons, by two days, and son Douglas Jr in 2018.

The post Doug Crane, ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ animator, dies aged 85 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 7 10
  1. gloriaolsm
    sjoseca Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do........ WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. Dianemickle
    DianeJones [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple works from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page…. Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  3. NancyyWome
    NancyyWome I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> bit.do/fLVNy Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> bit.do/fLVNy
    ...show more
  4. NancyyWome
    NancyyWome I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> bit.do/fLVNy Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> bit.do/fLVNy
    ...show more
  5. GiovannaMyers1
    GiovannaMyers I’m making over a $7k month working part time. I kept hearing whn other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided look sew into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started......... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  6. deborah.r.bancroft
    DeborahBancroft I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without a doubt, this is the easiest and most financially rewarding job I've ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life............ Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  7. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Juventus vs Fiorentina ngày 23/12/2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-juventus-vs-fiorentina-23-12/
    ...show more
  8. chaouisalmanEe
  9. JulieFrukkt
    Julie Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> v.ht/sFbK ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> v.ht/sFbK
    ...show more
  10. JulieFrukkt
    Julie Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> v.ht/sFbK ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> v.ht/sFbK
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.