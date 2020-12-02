Benny Blanco shares new posthumous Juice WRLD song ‘Real Shit’ on rapper’s 22nd birthday

Benny Blanco has released a Juice WRLD collaboration titled ‘Real Shit’, which lands on what would have been the late rapper’s 22nd birthday.

Blanco explained how the track came about and why he felt compelled to release it.

Taking to Twitter last night (December 1), the songwriter and producer wrote: “my friend played me a song like two or three years ago… i looked at him and said it was one of the best songs i had ever heard… my friend didn’t even know the artists name… said it was juice or something… i searched and searched on instagram until i came across juice’s page…”

“He had 9k followers at the time..,” Blanco continued. “I dmed him and said we had to work… he said he was coming to la in a week and we could go in then… i booked us a studio… he didn’t even have a record deal…”

“Labels were coming to the session all night trying to butter him up and offer him anything he wanted… he didn’t give a fuck… he just wanted to make music… we made like six songs the first night… one of them being ‘Roses’…the first song we ever recorded tho was ‘real shit’.”

Blanco continued, “It was the first time i saw his magic… the whole room dropped their jaws and watched him in awe… we knew we were in the room with a man who was going to change music forever… he went in the booth and recorded a song top to bottom in one take…”

The producer added: “Then he did it three more times and said pick the best one… and they were all perfect songs… he was an absolute genius to say the least but above all he was one of the kindest and most considerate people i have ever met… he was my friend… happy birthday juice… we miss u…”

‘Real Shit’ is the third collaborative track released by Blanco and Juice WRLD following 2018’s ‘Roses’ (feat. Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie) and 2019’s ‘Graduation’.

In other news, Juice WRLD’s mother recently discussed her son’s death from an overdose last December for the first time, saying that drug abuse was always her “biggest fear”.

