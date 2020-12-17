Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch the animated video The Game and Lil Wayne’s ‘A.I. With The Braids’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Tom Skinner • December 17, 2020

The pair take to the basketball court with Allen Iverson

The Game has shared the official video for his Lil Wayne-featuring track ‘A.I. With The Braids’ – watch below.

The collaboration pays tribute to the former NBA all-star Allen Iverson (aka A.I.), who is close friends with The Game (real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor).

Released yesterday (December 15), the 3D-animated visuals for the cut find Iverson on an outdoor basketball court as cartoon versions of The Game and Lil Wayne perform their respective verses.

Throughout the video, we see Lamborghinis, floating basketballs and cheerleaders appear on the court, which boasts The Game’s logo.

“A.I. with the braids is almost single-handedly responsible for most if not all trends you see in hip hop & professional sports these days,” The Game explained. “Every kid including myself wanted to be Allen Iverson, from the baggy jerseys with the diamond chains, to the designs in his braids & whole swagger.
“Girls were in love with him & he was pound for pound the best player in the NBA. A.I. went from being my idol as a kid to being my brother in real life, so it’s only right I pay homage.”
 
He added: “He didn’t care what anyone in the world thought of his style, he just did him….& back then we had a little “A.I. with the braids in all of us.”
 
Produced by Mike Zombie, ‘A.I. With The Braids’ marks The Game’s first new song following his 2019 album ‘Born 2 Rap’.
 

The post Watch the animated video The Game and Lil Wayne’s ‘A.I. With The Braids’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

5 3 8
  1. Amelia9985
    Amelia Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  2. CarolineSaffy
    Caroline I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> bit.do/fLVNy Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> bit.do/fLVNy
    ...show more
  3. CarolineSaffy
    Caroline I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> bit.do/fLVNy Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> bit.do/fLVNy
    ...show more
  4. msha031
    Sajjad Ali SAIA customer service number is available here www.customerservice-pro.com/saia-customer-service-number/
    ...show more
  5. mahikhan.312
    Escorts +96893560417 | Welcome to the Oman Escorts. Best escort affiliation. visit Site: escortinoman.com/
    ...show more
  6. mahikhan.312
    Escorts +96893560417 | We give Muscat Escorts, Oman Escorts, Students Escorts in Muscat, Air Hostess Escorts in Oman, House Wife Escorts in Muscat, Hotel Escorts, Call Girls in Muscat, Models Escorts in Oman, Independent Escorts in Muscat, Female Escorts in Muscat. ☎ +96893560417 Visit Site: escortinoman.com/
    ...show more
  7. NancyyWome
    NancyyWome Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> lst.to/yomck Who want to see my nu︆︆des?==>> lst.to/yomck
    ...show more
  8. NancyyWome
    NancyyWome Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> lst.to/yomck Who want to see my nu︆︆des?==>> lst.to/yomck
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.