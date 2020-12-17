Watch the animated video The Game and Lil Wayne’s ‘A.I. With The Braids’

The Game has shared the official video for his Lil Wayne-featuring track ‘A.I. With The Braids’ – watch below.

The collaboration pays tribute to the former NBA all-star Allen Iverson (aka A.I.), who is close friends with The Game (real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor).

Released yesterday (December 15), the 3D-animated visuals for the cut find Iverson on an outdoor basketball court as cartoon versions of The Game and Lil Wayne perform their respective verses.

Throughout the video, we see Lamborghinis, floating basketballs and cheerleaders appear on the court, which boasts The Game’s logo.

“A.I. with the braids is almost single-handedly responsible for most if not all trends you see in hip hop & professional sports these days,” The Game explained. “Every kid including myself wanted to be Allen Iverson, from the baggy jerseys with the diamond chains, to the designs in his braids & whole swagger.

“Girls were in love with him & he was pound for pound the best player in the NBA. A.I. went from being my idol as a kid to being my brother in real life, so it’s only right I pay homage.”

He added: “He didn’t care what anyone in the world thought of his style, he just did him….& back then we had a little “A.I. with the braids in all of us.”

Produced by Mike Zombie, ‘A.I. With The Braids’ marks The Game’s first new song following his 2019 album ‘Born 2 Rap’

