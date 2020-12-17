Search

Baby Yoda is becoming 2020’s favourite Christmas tree topper

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • December 17, 2020

Judge me by my Christmas tree, do you?

The Mandalorian‘s fan-favorite character Baby Yoda has become a popular Christmas tree topper this year.

For the last few weeks, fans have been sharing photos on Twitter of Baby Yoda – now officially confirmed as Grogu in season 2 of the Star Wars spin-off show – replacing a star at the top of Christmas trees around the world.

A photo shared by Twitter user @taylorjane__ has over 550,000 likes and almost 62,000 retweets at the time of writing, which was captioned “do y’all like our christmas tree topper”.

 

Another person responded showing Yoda holding a bauble on top of the tree, while another gave Grogu sparkly red reindeer antlers as a festive touch.

 

 

One person topped their tree with Baby Yoda alongside Kermit the Frog in a pale pink dress, and another dressed Yoda in a Santa hat and red top which reads “Santa Claus is coming to town”.

 

 

 

In other Star Wars news, the franchise’s creator George Lucas recently commented on the “pretty corny” dialogue of the prequel trilogy.

“Most people don’t understand the style of Star Wars,” Lucas said. “They don’t get that there’s an underlying motif that is very much like a 1930s Western or Saturday matinee serial.

“It’s in the more romantic period of making movies and adventure films. And this film is even more of a melodrama than the others.”

Season two of The Mandalorian is set to end this month – here’s what you need to know about the last episode, ‘The Believer’, which saw the titular warrior remove his helmet.

The post Baby Yoda is becoming 2020’s favorite Christmas tree topper appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

