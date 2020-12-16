Search

Watch Florence Welch’s majestic cover of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

December 16, 2020

Performed as part of a virtual carol concert for Nordoff Robbins

Florence Welch took part in last night’s (December 15) ‘The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas’ virtual carol concert – watch her rendition of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ below.

The event was streamed globally last night and took place in aid of the Nordoff Robbins music therapy charity. The concert can be purchased and watched back in full until January 5 here.

The virtual carol service featured readings, performances and festive messages broadcast from the homes of the stars taking part. Some performances were also streamed from St. Lukes Church and Abbey Road Studios in London.

Hosted by Nile Rodgers, Florence was joined by the likes of Cliff RichardThe Who‘s Roger DaltreyOneRepublicKaiser ChiefsSimple Minds and Manic Street Preachers‘ James Dean Bradfield.

Watch Florence Welch’s take on ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ from last night’s virtual carol service below.

Speaking about hosting the event, Rodgers said: “I’m very happy to have been able to do this for Nordoff Robbins and that Merck and I were able to bring so many of our artist friends along in support of Nordoff Robbins’ important work.

“Thank you to those who gave generously and I hope this continues to bring joy to everyone throughout this holiday season. It’s crucial that we raise as much as possible for Nordoff Robbins to continue to provide music therapy to every who needs it. It truly makes such a difference.”

Back in April, Florence + The Machine shared the song ‘Light Of Love’, which follows Welch’s 2018 album ‘High As Hope’.

Reviewing the new one-off single, NME wrote: “Confronting darkness head-on is tough, often thankless work. Stumbling forward with your eyes closed feels like the easier option, because it is the easier option.

“And yet walking “blindly into the dark” is exactly what ‘Light Of Love’ warns against. Within all of us, argues Welch, there’s a burning fire that will guide us through the the other side, where better times with friends and family await.”

Watch Florence Welch's majestic cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

