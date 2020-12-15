Sharon Osbourne details COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalisation

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized.

The television personality and wife to Ozzy shared the news on Twitter, saying she is now recuperating and that Ozzy had tested negative for the virus.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19,” Osbourne wrote. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

The Twitter account for The Talk, the talk show Osbourne has co-hosted since 2010, replied to her tweet saying “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you.”

Ozzy Osbourne recently shared how being diagnosed with coronavirus would be particularly dangerous for him, considering pre-existing health conditions.

“I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m fucked,” he said. Emphysema is a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that involves lung damage, which would be particularly dangerous considering COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system.

Regarding the precautions he’s taking during the pandemic, he said “If I go out, I wear a mask, but I don’t like wearing a mask, so I don’t go out much.”

Osbourne added that one of his producers Andrew Watt contracted the virus. “I’d phone him up every day and he said he couldn’t sleep, because as soon as he went to sleep, he’d stop breathing,” he said.

“He’s not the same person now…It’s like anyone who’s had a near-death experience: he’s become a bit careful with life. But my two granddaughters caught it and you wouldn’t think they had anything wrong with them. It just bounced off them.”

