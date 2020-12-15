Jeff Bridges has shared a health update following his cancer diagnosis.

The veteran actor, who starred in The Big Lebowski, True Grit and more took to Instagram to post a photo while undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

“Here’s the latest: Feeling good, Shaved my head, Got a puppy – Monty, Had a Birthday – 71, man,” Bridges wrote on social media, alongside a photo.

Take a look at Bridges’ post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bridges (@thejeffbridges)

First announcing the news on social media, Bridges wrote: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” he said.

“I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.

“Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

Jeff Bridges later thanked fans on social media for their support, saying “it feels good getting all the well wishes and love”.

The actor shared a new website on which he will be posting an online journal of his health updates.

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time,” he wrote.

“I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus.”

The post Jeff Bridges shares health update following lymphoma diagnosis appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.