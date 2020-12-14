BBC Radio to celebrate David Bowie’s life next month with ‘Bowie Five Years On’ series

BBC Radio will celebrate the life and work of David Bowie next month with a series of programmes titled Bowie Five Years On.

The special series will mark the five-year anniversary of Bowie’s death. He died at the age of 69 on January 10, 2016 following a battle with cancer.

Bowie Five Years On will include the two-hour Bowie: Dancing Out In Space show, which will be broadcast on both BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio 4 simultaneously at 8pm on January 10, 2021.

Presented by Stuart Maconie – with contributions from leading figures from the worlds of music, dance, literature, philosophy, technology and comedy – Bowie: Dancing Out In Space will explore “the impact of David Bowie on their lives and how he always managed to be ahead of the curve”.

“Throughout his life, Bowie predicted the future,” a press release about the programme states. “He was a visionary artist whose natural fluidity, curious imagination and disregard for the rigidity of categories enabled him to foretell cultural change.”

On the fifth anniversary of @DavidBowieReal's death, we'll be teaming up with @BBCRadio4 for a special simulcast show – 'David Bowie: Dancing Out In Space'. Listen from 8pm on Sunday January the 10th on @BBCSounds. More details on the programme: https://t.co/PP8UtdkIQs pic.twitter.com/yZGxfNdfoJ — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) December 14, 2020

Two special Bowie programmes – Soul Music – Life on Mars and Archive on 4: Bowie Verbatim (a repeat) – will be broadcast on Radio 4 on January 9, 2021. The following day will see 6 Music dedicate its entire schedule to celebrating Bowie, with shows hosted by the likes of Radcliffe and Maconie, Elbow‘s Guy Garvey and Cerys Matthews all set to focus on the late star.

BBC Four will also screen an evening of Bowie programmes on January 8, 2021, while BBC Radio 2 will air a Bowie-centric edition of Sounds of the 70s at 3pm on January 10.

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said in a statement: “We miss David Bowie. To think of the music he would have made, the words he would have written, the thoughts and ideas he would have shared with the world – his absence is more keenly felt as each year passes. His influence is woven into the fabric of 6 Music and is kept alive by the curious spirit of our listeners.

“The broadcast of Dancing Out In Space – a programme celebrating the ultimate trailblazer – with our friends at Radio 4 will be a very special moment and testament to the legacy of an absolute icon.”

Earlier this month, the Royal Mint announced a new series of Bowie-inspired coins to further celebrate the late musician’s career.

