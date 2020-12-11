Listen to James Blake cover Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean on new EP

James Blake has released his new EP ‘Covers’, which sees the producer debuting his take on tracks by Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean.

As well as Blake’s acclaimed version of Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed’, the new offering sees Blake delivering a stirring piano-driven take on Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’ – which you can listen to in full below.

Other tracks include Blake’s take on Joy Division’s ‘Atmosphere’, Stevie Wonder’s ‘Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer’, an impressive interpolation of Beyoncé‘s ‘OTHERSIDE’ and a previously released take on Roberta Flack’s ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.’

The ‘Covers’ EP follows on from Blake’s surprise ‘Before’ EP, which arrived in October and saw Blake “paying homage to his London club days”.

“One of the things keeping me going mentally throughout lockdown has been the requests from fans for different covers and performing them on Instagram,” Blake previously said of the ‘Covers’ EP. “It’s been a joy to discover new music and new ways of playing songs I’ve already heard.

“I might even throw in a surprise that no one has heard me play on socials before. I’m excited to share it with people.”

Blake also recently co-wrote and featured on Slowthai’s single ‘Feel Away’, while he produced the Flatbush Zombies track ‘Afterlife’.

He has also written a new ambient album, which has been given the thumbs-up by Brian Eno, as well as debuting a festive take on ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’.

