‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ coming to Disney next year

Guardians and the Galaxy will be getting a holiday special.

James Gunn’s Marvel Studios franchise is set to return to Disney+ for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special during the 2022 holiday season.

The holiday special will be released before the next Guardians of the Galaxy film is released in 2023, also directed by James Gunn.

The news was confirmed at Disney’s Investor Day yesterday (December 10), per Marvel.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also confirmed that Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in Black Panther 2, saying his performance “transcends any iteration of the character.” He added that the sequel will opt to “honor the legacy” and further explore the world of Wakanda.

Another update for the MCU was the reveal that Ant-Man 3 will be called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Kathryn Newton joining the cast as Cassie Lang.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the upcoming sequel directed by Taika Waititi, was also given a string of updates as Christian Bale was confirmed to be joining the cast as the film’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

This summer, James Gunn said that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be the last in the series.

“It’s probably my last one, and probably the last with the current team,” he told a fan on Instagram in a Q&A. “But you never know!”

The film is currently scheduled to be released in the US in 2023.

