Taylor Swift is releasing her second album of 2020, ‘Evermore’, at midnight tonight (December 10).

In a post announcing the album on Instagram, she calls it a “sister record” to ‘Folklore’, which arrived in July.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern,” Swift wrote on Instagram to announce the album, which sees her working once again with ‘Folklore’ collaborators Jack Antonoff, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver mastermind and “WB,” aka William Bowery, the pseudonym of Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“It’s called evermore,” Swift continued. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

She added: I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…

More follows…

The post Taylor Swift to release surprise ninth album ‘Evermore’ tonight appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.