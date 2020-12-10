Search

Discover

NEWS

Four Seasons Total Landscaping could cameo in ‘It’s Always Sunny’ season 15

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • December 10, 2020

"Man… that’s some good low-hanging fruit"

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton says Four Seasons Total Landscaping could feature in season 15.

The actor, who also co-created the comedy series, commented on Rudy Giuliani’s booking error for Donald Trump’s post-election press conference, thinking he had booked the Four Seasons Hotel.

“Immediately on social media I got hit up and people were like ‘this looks like this would be right down the street from Paddy’s,’” Howerton told Den of Geek. Paddy’s Pub is the dive bar run by the characters in It’s Always Sunny, including Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds.

“I sort of fall into the camp that someone thought they had booked the Four Seasons Hotel,” Howerton added. “And then they showed up and were like ‘Are you kidding me? This is nuts.’”

When directly asked whether the show could include the landscaping company in season 15 of It’s Always Sunny, Howerton said: “That has been discussed. Normally we would not do something like that because it’s something the audience has already thought of and it’s too obvious but man… that’s some good low-hanging fruit. I don’t know. We’ll see. But it’s tempting, it’s very tempting.”

Earlier this year, co-creator Rob McElhenney said he wants to keep making It’s Always Sunny “forever”.

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny,” he had said “We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

The post Four Seasons Total Landscaping could cameo in ‘It’s Always Sunny’ season 15 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 1 3
  1. yzeroua
    yzeroua Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. xotit24444
    xotit 24444 Read following report to learn how a single-mom with 3 kids was able to generate $89,844 of annual income working in her spare time online from her home without selling. <(") Copy Here.........>> clck.ru/Rvvae
    ...show more
  3. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Man United vs Man City ngày 13/12/2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-man-united-vs-man-city-ngay-13-12-2020/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.