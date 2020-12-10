It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton says Four Seasons Total Landscaping could feature in season 15.

The actor, who also co-created the comedy series, commented on Rudy Giuliani’s booking error for Donald Trump’s post-election press conference, thinking he had booked the Four Seasons Hotel.

“Immediately on social media I got hit up and people were like ‘this looks like this would be right down the street from Paddy’s,’” Howerton told Den of Geek. Paddy’s Pub is the dive bar run by the characters in It’s Always Sunny, including Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds.

“I sort of fall into the camp that someone thought they had booked the Four Seasons Hotel,” Howerton added. “And then they showed up and were like ‘Are you kidding me? This is nuts.’”

When directly asked whether the show could include the landscaping company in season 15 of It’s Always Sunny, Howerton said: “That has been discussed. Normally we would not do something like that because it’s something the audience has already thought of and it’s too obvious but man… that’s some good low-hanging fruit. I don’t know. We’ll see. But it’s tempting, it’s very tempting.”

Earlier this year, co-creator Rob McElhenney said he wants to keep making It’s Always Sunny “forever”.

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny,” he had said “We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

The post Four Seasons Total Landscaping could cameo in ‘It’s Always Sunny’ season 15 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.