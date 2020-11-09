Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Mandalorian’: A Boba Fett spin-off could be on the way

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Damian Jones • November 09, 2020

It follows Temuera Morrison's cameo in the first episode of the second season

The Mandalorian could be set for a Boba Fett spin-off after the Star Wars character seemingly made an appearance in the second season.

Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, was seen at the end of the Disney+ show’s season two premiere ‘The Marshal’ wandering the dunes of Tatooine. Fett’s armour also made an appearance in the same episode.

Morrison would naturally fit the appearance of an adult Boba given the fact he is actually a clone of Jango.

The character seemingly died when he was swallowed by the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

Boba Fett in 'The Mandalorian'
Temuera Morrison in ‘The Mandalorian’ (Picture: Disney/LucasFilm)

Deadline now reports that there are tentative rumours of a “Boba Fett miniseries” and that it is getting ready to shoot imminently.

Sophie Thatcher (When the Street Lights Go On, Chicago Med) is also rumoured to be joining The Mandalorian franchise, although it is unclear whether she will be in the third season, the Boba Fett spin-off or both.

Reaction from fans to the first episode of the new season of The Mandalorian was positive, with one fan writing: “Wow talk about kick starting season 2 of the Mandalorian off with a bang ! What an episode! That was better than the whole of rise of Skywalker!”

Some viewers reported that they were not able to watch the episode due to an error message on Disney+. “This is not the way,” one person wrote, tweeting a screenshot of the message.

“We’re sorry, but we cannot play the video you requested. Please try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney+ Support (Error Code 41),” the message read.

The second episode of season two – ‘The Passenger’ – aired on Friday (November 6) and is streaming on Disney+ now.

The post ‘The Mandalorian’: A Boba Fett spin-off could be on the way appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 2 7
  1. albert547
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.9klife.com
    ...show more
  2. albert547
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.9klife.com
    ...show more
  3. VickyVeilla
    Vicky You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> bit.do/fKRvk
    ...show more
  4. VickyVeilla
    Vicky You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> bit.do/fKRvk
    ...show more
  5. sebedi3044
    sebedi3044 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., <(") Copy Here.........>> www.workstea.com
    ...show more
  6. fdragonovgames2
    fdragonovgames2 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  7. ivanamarietrump
    ivanamarietrump ??????I have received $19465 last month by working online from home in my spare time. I am a full time college student and just doing this easy home based job for 3 to 4 hrs a day. This job is easy to do and its earnings are awesome. Every person can now start making easy cash right now by just follow details here......:) COPY THIS WEBSITE .:)..°Please do not copy "L° string" so could open this web-link.>>𝐰­𝐰­𝐰­.­­𝘀­­𝐤­­𝐲­­4­­7­­.­­𝐂­𝐨­𝐦ℒ⁰ℒ⁰ℒ⁰ℒ⁰ℒ
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.