Watch Tate McRae’s striking and stylish performance of ‘You Broke Me First’ at the MTV EMAs 2020

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • November 09, 2020

The rising Canadian artist was one of a number of live performers at last night's ceremony (November 8)

Tate McRae delivered a striking live performance of her breakthrough single ‘You Broke Me First’ at last night’s (November 8) MTV EMAs 2020 — check out her performance below.

McRae was among the live performers at the ceremony, which was filmed in a number of locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McRae gave her performance in London, delivering a slickly choreographed rendition of her viral single ‘You Broke Me First’. That song was released back in April, following on from the January release of her debut EP ‘All The Things I Never Said’.

The Canadian artist was joined by a number of facemask-clad dancers during the dramatic performance, which took place on a waterlogged stage – you can watch McRae perform ‘You Broke Me First’ below.

McRae was nominated for the ‘Best Push’ award at the EMAs, which went to Yungblud. BTS won the most awards on the night, taking home four prizes.

Other notable winners included Coldplay, Hayley Williams and Cardi B.

Speaking to NME back in August, McRae offered her thoughts on why ‘You Broke Me First’ received such a big reaction this year.

“It’s such a real song,” she said. “Someone tried to come back in my life after leaving me with a lot of pain and damage and I decided ‘I’m not letting you back in my life, no matter how badly I want you to’.

“I wrote this song and it became about self-worth. I was definitely feeling empowered. Those real emotions are why people can relate to it because it’s genuine and authentic. It’s not just made up lyrics that I threw together; it’s a very personal song to me.”

